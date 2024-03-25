Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $115.76M. VFF’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.43% off its 52-week high of $1.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 47.62% up since then. When we look at Village Farms International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.40K.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Instantly VFF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0700 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.98%, with the 5-day performance at 22.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 31.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Village Farms International, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.16% over the past 6 months, a 62.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Village Farms International, Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Village Farms International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $80.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.11 million and $77.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Village Farms International, Inc. earnings to increase by 74.20%.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.97% of Village Farms International, Inc. shares while 16.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.63%. There are 16.77% institutions holding the Village Farms International, Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.12% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million VFF shares worth $3.61 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 1.06 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 3.44 million shares estimated at $3.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $2.12 million.