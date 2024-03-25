Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $129.98M. VTNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -676.98% off its 52-week high of $10.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 18.71% up since then. When we look at Vertex Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4550 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.00%, with the 5-day performance at 13.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) is -14.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.

Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertex Energy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.42% over the past 6 months, a 63.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertex Energy Inc will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $674.92 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Vertex Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $767.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $754.25 million and $734.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.16%. The 2024 estimates are for Vertex Energy Inc earnings to increase by 71.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.14% of Vertex Energy Inc shares while 48.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.28%. There are 48.57% institutions holding the Vertex Energy Inc stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.18% of the shares, roughly 5.76 million VTNR shares worth $36.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.92% or 4.59 million shares worth $28.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.98 million shares estimated at $21.11 million under it, the former controlled 5.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $12.31 million.