Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 26.03 million Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at $0.06 or 19.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.57M. VERB’s last price was a discount, traded about -1402.94% off its 52-week high of $5.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 67.65% up since then. When we look at Verb Technology Company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.72 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7400 added 19.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 98.02%, with the 5-day performance at -22.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) is 115.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verb Technology Company Inc will rise 90.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.60% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Verb Technology Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $100k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.16 million and $2.21 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -95.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.68%. The 2024 estimates are for Verb Technology Company Inc earnings to increase by 80.90%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 15 and April 19.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.82% of Verb Technology Company Inc shares while 1.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.61%. There are 1.53% institutions holding the Verb Technology Company Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.89% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million VERB shares worth $0.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 30631.0 shares worth $33081.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 23175.0 shares estimated at $25029.0 under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 8540.0 shares worth around $12468.0.