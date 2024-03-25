Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 2.8 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at -$0.01 or -12.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.02M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -2433.33% off its 52-week high of $1.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0800 subtracted -12.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.91%, with the 5-day performance at -4.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -53.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 131.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $427.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $53.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 131.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.09%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.44% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 10.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.32%. There are 10.39% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Riverstone Holdings Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 7.54 million DCFC shares worth $0.45 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 1.1 million shares worth $65857.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and NexPoint Climate Tech Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $9161.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, NexPoint Climate Tech Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 30000.0 shares worth around $1787.0.