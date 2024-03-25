Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.96. With the company’s per share price at $3.55 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $371.65M. REAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.49% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 71.83% up since then. When we look at Therealreal Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.74 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.62%, with the 5-day performance at 12.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is 110.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.03 days.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Therealreal Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.59% over the past 6 months, a 51.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Therealreal Inc will rise 58.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.86 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Therealreal Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $139.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $141.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.67%. The 2024 estimates are for Therealreal Inc earnings to increase by 48.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.41% of Therealreal Inc shares while 62.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.22%. There are 62.20% institutions holding the Therealreal Inc stock share, with Woodson Capital Management, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million REAL shares worth $17.75 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 4.55 million shares worth $16.17 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.55 million shares estimated at $9.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $4.91 million.