The Most Interesting Shares Today: Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU)

In the last trading session, 11.84 million Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $4.48 changed hands at -$0.43 or -8.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. LU’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.64% off its 52-week high of $8.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.11, which suggests the last value was 52.9% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 53.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.92 subtracted -8.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.93%, with the 5-day performance at 53.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) is 69.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lufax Holding Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.75% over the past 6 months, a 177.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 143.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.55% per year.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 20 and May 24. The 1.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.88% of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR shares while 16.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.98%. There are 16.50% institutions holding the Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.38% of the shares, roughly 7.92 million LU shares worth $35.5 million.

Krane Funds Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 7.65 million shares worth $34.27 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. With 7.12 million shares estimated at $31.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $15.56 million.