The Most Interesting Shares Today: Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $93.19 changing hands around $0.73 or 0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.69B. CELH’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.9% off its 52-week high of $99.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.08, which suggests the last value was 69.87% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.05 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 95.63 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.93%, with the 5-day performance at 4.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 45.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.52 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.87% over the past 6 months, a 41.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celsius Holdings Inc will rise 46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $392.21 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $464.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $218.81 million and $325.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 43.25%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.98% of Celsius Holdings Inc shares while 63.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.58%. There are 63.28% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 28.58% of the shares, roughly 16.35 million CELH shares worth $1.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 25.35% or 14.5 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 9.0 million shares estimated at $834.78 million under it, the former controlled 15.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 8.11% of the shares, roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $430.2 million.