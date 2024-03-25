TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 29.97 million TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $2.46 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $743.51M. WULF’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.23% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 71.54% up since then. When we look at TeraWulf Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.71 million.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.60 added 3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.50%, with the 5-day performance at 38.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) is 14.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TeraWulf Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.49% over the past 6 months, a 137.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TeraWulf Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 129.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that TeraWulf Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $29.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.53 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 206.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for TeraWulf Inc earnings to increase by 117.86%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.31% of TeraWulf Inc shares while 21.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.80%. There are 21.52% institutions holding the TeraWulf Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 11.03 million WULF shares worth $27.14 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 9.96 million shares worth $24.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.85 million shares estimated at $11.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $9.23 million.