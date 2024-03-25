Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 5.04 million Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $972.74 changed hands at $1.13 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.95B. SMCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.34% off its 52-week high of $1229.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $93.19, which suggests the last value was 90.42% up since then. When we look at Super Micro Computer Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.70 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1,147.79 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 242.20%, with the 5-day performance at -8.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super Micro Computer Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 320.12% over the past 6 months, a 83.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super Micro Computer Inc will rise 252.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.96 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Super Micro Computer Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.9 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 124.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.82%. The 2024 estimates are for Super Micro Computer Inc earnings to increase by 85.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.20% per year.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.35% of Super Micro Computer Inc shares while 68.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.05%. There are 68.56% institutions holding the Super Micro Computer Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 12.79% of the shares, roughly 6.38 million SMCI shares worth $6.21 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 4.93 million shares worth $4.79 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $1.44 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $1.37 billion.