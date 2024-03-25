Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.93 million Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.87M. SBFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2233.33% off its 52-week high of $1.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.60 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0644 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -1.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.97%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 03 and April 04.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.45% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares while 6.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.19%. There are 6.51% institutions holding the Sunshine Biopharma Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million SBFM shares worth $0.13 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 0.29 million shares worth $16879.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $16879.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 20179.0 shares worth around $1190.0.