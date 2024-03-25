Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Momentus Inc

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.57M. MNTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -7835.71% off its 52-week high of $33.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 2.38% up since then. When we look at Momentus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6436 subtracted -6.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.76%, with the 5-day performance at -17.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -31.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Momentus Inc will rise 82.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 926.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Momentus Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $950k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $120k and $280k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 733.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 239.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Momentus Inc earnings to increase by 83.18%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of Momentus Inc shares while 7.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.06%. There are 7.97% institutions holding the Momentus Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.11% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million MNTS shares worth $0.21 million.

Scoggin Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.09% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $72947.0 under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 30705.0 shares worth around $12871.0.