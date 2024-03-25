Stock Performance Of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.79 million Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.26 or 24.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.97M. BW’s last price was a discount, traded about -403.03% off its 52-week high of $6.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 43.18% up since then. When we look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3600 added 24.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.59%, with the 5-day performance at 33.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 16.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.97% over the past 6 months, a 138.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $234.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.26 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc earnings to increase by 93.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.99% per year.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.48% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares while 82.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.61%. There are 82.81% institutions holding the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 30.67% of the shares, roughly 27.45 million BW shares worth $36.23 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.94% or 6.21 million shares worth $8.2 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.4 million shares estimated at $3.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $2.43 million.