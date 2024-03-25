Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.29 or -11.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.12M. MDAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -733.33% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 27.35% up since then. When we look at Spectral AI Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Instantly MDAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.89 subtracted -11.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.88%, with the 5-day performance at -17.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) is 25.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Spectral AI Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7 million.

MDAI Dividends

Spectral AI Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.75% of Spectral AI Inc shares while 17.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.54%. There are 17.48% institutions holding the Spectral AI Inc stock share, with Highlander Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.52% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million MDAI shares worth $2.11 million.

Rathbones Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.68% or 0.44 million shares worth $1.02 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. With 29338.0 shares estimated at $68650.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 13663.0 shares worth around $31971.0.