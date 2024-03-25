Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.06 changing hands around $0.76 or 6.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.41B. SHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.86% off its 52-week high of $19.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.74, which suggests the last value was 10.95% up since then. When we look at Sotera Health Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Instantly SHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.47 added 6.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.43%, with the 5-day performance at -15.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) is -28.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.94 days.

Sotera Health Co (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sotera Health Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.59% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $244.93 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Sotera Health Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $276.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $220.59 million and $255.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Sotera Health Co earnings to decrease by -11.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of Sotera Health Co shares while 81.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.88%. There are 81.26% institutions holding the Sotera Health Co stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 37.27% of the shares, roughly 105.42 million SHC shares worth $1.27 billion.

GTCR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 24.85% or 70.28 million shares worth $845.45 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.89 million shares estimated at $82.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $37.52 million.