Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EM) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.68 changing hands around $0.04 or 6.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $151.52M. EM’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.65% off its 52-week high of $1.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 36.76% up since then. When we look at Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.59K.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

Instantly EM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7100 added 6.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.73%, with the 5-day performance at 1.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) is 8.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6140.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.07 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $72.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $118.5 million and $82.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 128.84%.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 28.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.22% of Smart Share Global Ltd ADR shares while 6.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.98%. There are 6.77% institutions holding the Smart Share Global Ltd ADR stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million EM shares worth $3.26 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 4.5 million shares worth $3.05 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 5917.0 shares estimated at $4005.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.