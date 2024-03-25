SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.83 million SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.05 or -31.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.81M. SINT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2644.44% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was -33.33% down since then. When we look at SINTX Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1481 subtracted -31.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.75%, with the 5-day performance at -26.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -33.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SINTX Technologies Inc will rise 97.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $800k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SINTX Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $690k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $765k and $539k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.51%. The 2024 estimates are for SINTX Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 96.19%.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of SINTX Technologies Inc shares while 18.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.12%. There are 18.10% institutions holding the SINTX Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 43409.0 SINT shares worth $4015.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 22253.0 shares worth $2058.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 43409.0 shares estimated at $4015.0 under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 21826.0 shares worth around $2018.0.