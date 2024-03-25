SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changed hands at -$0.12 or -7.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.09M. LAES’s current price is a discount, trading about -1800.0% off its 52-week high of $28.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 39.33% up since then. When we look at SEALSQ Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.97 million.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Instantly LAES was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8200 subtracted -7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.18%, with the 5-day performance at -14.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) is -24.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.88% of SEALSQ Corp shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.79%. There are 0.54% institutions holding the SEALSQ Corp stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 59539.0 LAES shares worth $90618.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 20409.0 shares worth $31062.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 9346.0 shares estimated at $14224.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.