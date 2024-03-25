Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 18.54% Incline

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.35 changing hands around $0.84 or 18.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $114.30M. SGMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -287.1% off its 52-week high of $20.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 60.19% up since then. When we look at Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Instantly SGMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.47 added 18.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.37%, with the 5-day performance at 32.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is -19.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.44% of Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares while 47.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.59%. There are 47.26% institutions holding the Sagimet Biosciences Inc stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 18.01% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million SGMT shares worth $19.81 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 1.92 million shares worth $9.89 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $3.94 million under it, the former controlled 3.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $1.25 million.