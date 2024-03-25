Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 3.52 million Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $872.83M. SABR’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.43% off its 52-week high of $5.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 21.3% up since then. When we look at Sabre Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.14 million.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.37 subtracted -0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.73%, with the 5-day performance at 16.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is -19.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sabre Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.66% over the past 6 months, a 101.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sabre Corp will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $751.37 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sabre Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $756.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $742.7 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Sabre Corp earnings to increase by 66.94%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of Sabre Corp shares while 90.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.03%. There are 90.22% institutions holding the Sabre Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.86% of the shares, roughly 56.39 million SABR shares worth $129.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.97% or 41.64 million shares worth $95.78 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.86 million shares estimated at $59.49 million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.23% of the shares, roughly 12.27 million shares worth around $28.22 million.