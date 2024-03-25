Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.99 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $168.01M. REKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.54% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 49.75% up since then. When we look at Rekor Systems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Instantly REKR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.18 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.22%, with the 5-day performance at -5.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) is -13.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.16 days.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rekor Systems Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.59% over the past 6 months, a 60.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rekor Systems Inc will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 73.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.72 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rekor Systems Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $13.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.55 million and $6.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 135.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 113.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Rekor Systems Inc earnings to increase by 62.55%.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.31% of Rekor Systems Inc shares while 47.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.93%. There are 47.21% institutions holding the Rekor Systems Inc stock share, with Arctis Global LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.43% of the shares, roughly 9.65 million REKR shares worth $19.11 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 4.2 million shares worth $8.32 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $3.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $1.86 million.