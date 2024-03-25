Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.79 changing hands around $0.11 or 4.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.88M. RGLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.84% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 72.4% up since then. When we look at Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 added 4.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.24%, with the 5-day performance at 18.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 91.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regulus Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 118.24% over the past 6 months, a 67.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regulus Therapeutics Inc will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Regulus Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 67.88%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.60% per year.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc shares while 32.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.36%. There are 32.89% institutions holding the Regulus Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.92% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million RGLS shares worth $10.85 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 2.92 million shares worth $8.18 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $9.36 million under it, the former controlled 5.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.46% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $8.18 million.