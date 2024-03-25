Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.36M. QUBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.16% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 41.12% up since then. When we look at Quantum Computing Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Instantly QUBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.18%, with the 5-day performance at -3.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 33.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 196.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum Computing Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2k and $120k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,900.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Quantum Computing Inc earnings to increase by 39.13%.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.45% of Quantum Computing Inc shares while 4.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.85%. There are 4.29% institutions holding the Quantum Computing Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million QUBT shares worth $1.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $1.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.36 million.