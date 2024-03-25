Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.93 million Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at -$0.01 or -8.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.63M. PEGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2783.33% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Pineapple Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Instantly PEGY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0749 subtracted -8.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.26%, with the 5-day performance at -4.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) is -21.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pineapple Energy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.44% over the past 6 months, a 42.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 192.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.18 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Pineapple Energy Inc earnings to decrease by -12.24%.

PEGY Dividends

Pineapple Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of Pineapple Energy Inc shares while 1.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.34%. There are 1.25% institutions holding the Pineapple Energy Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million PEGY shares worth $0.29 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 44970.0 shares worth around $61608.0.