Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.31 million Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $745.24M. CATX’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.09% off its 52-week high of $1.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 84.25% up since then. When we look at Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 subtracted -5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 215.92%, with the 5-day performance at 18.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 33.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Perspective Therapeutics Inc will fall -100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 219.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.48 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.83 million and $2.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.18%.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.88% of Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares while 7.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.24%. There are 7.08% institutions holding the Perspective Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 13.21 million CATX shares worth $16.78 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 7.64 million shares worth $9.7 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 9.67 million shares estimated at $12.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $3.94 million.