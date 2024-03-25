Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.65 million Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.15 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.52B. PTON’s current price is a discount, trading about -189.64% off its 52-week high of $12.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the last value was 4.58% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.78 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.60 subtracted -1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.86%, with the 5-day performance at -4.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is -4.60% down.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.95% over the past 6 months, a 56.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc will rise 54.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $720.52 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $651.92 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -85.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc earnings to increase by 58.75%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares while 82.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.70%. There are 82.18% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 40.62 million PTON shares worth $168.98 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 30.34 million shares worth $126.22 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.26 million shares estimated at $75.95 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 10.08 million shares worth around $41.92 million.