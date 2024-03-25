Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.26M. ORGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -908.0% off its 52-week high of $5.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 4.0% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5420 subtracted -2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.78%, with the 5-day performance at -3.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -0.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.95 days.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Origin Materials Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.32% over the past 6 months, a -22.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Origin Materials Inc will fall -257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.29 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Origin Materials Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.7 million and $7.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 269.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Origin Materials Inc earnings to decrease by -37.02%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.48% of Origin Materials Inc shares while 24.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.76%. There are 24.62% institutions holding the Origin Materials Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.82% of the shares, roughly 8.49 million ORGN shares worth $4.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 5.85 million shares worth $2.92 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.03 million shares estimated at $1.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $1.41 million.