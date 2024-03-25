Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.66 changed hands at -$0.38 or -12.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.34M. NVFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.85% off its 52-week high of $6.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 45.49% up since then. When we look at Nova Lifestyle Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Instantly NVFY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 72.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.42 subtracted -12.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.40%, with the 5-day performance at 72.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) is 43.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14960.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

NVFY Dividends

Nova Lifestyle Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 15 and April 19.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.64% of Nova Lifestyle Inc shares while 1.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.65%. There are 1.52% institutions holding the Nova Lifestyle Inc stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 15000.0 NVFY shares worth $42075.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 4931.0 shares worth $13831.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8036.0 shares estimated at $22540.0 under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 3714.0 shares worth around $10417.0.