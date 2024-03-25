Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.24 million Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.02 changing hands around $2.1 or 23.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $544.56M. NKTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.37% off its 52-week high of $16.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 88.38% up since then. When we look at Nkarta Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Instantly NKTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.90 added 23.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.96%, with the 5-day performance at -3.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) is 14.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.36 days.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nkarta Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 584.42% over the past 6 months, a -2.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nkarta Inc will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -209.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Nkarta Inc earnings to increase by 0.64%.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.32% of Nkarta Inc shares while 95.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.24%. There are 95.68% institutions holding the Nkarta Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 15.79% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million NKTX shares worth $86.32 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 3.57 million shares worth $39.47 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $14.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $10.3 million.