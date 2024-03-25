Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch STIM Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.58 changing hands around $0.35 or 8.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.30M. STIM’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.06% off its 52-week high of $4.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 77.51% up since then. When we look at Neuronetics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 192.29K.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) trade information

Instantly STIM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.95 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.93%, with the 5-day performance at 20.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) is 39.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neuronetics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 249.62% over the past 6 months, a 12.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neuronetics Inc will rise 18.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Neuronetics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $19.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.12%. The 2024 estimates are for Neuronetics Inc earnings to increase by 11.87%.

STIM Dividends

Neuronetics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.88% of Neuronetics Inc shares while 60.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.06%. There are 60.59% institutions holding the Neuronetics Inc stock share, with Cannell Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.31% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million STIM shares worth $12.88 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 2.54 million shares worth $11.8 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $4.2 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $3.35 million.