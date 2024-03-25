Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.81 changed hands at -$0.89 or -15.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.73M. MBRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -414.55% off its 52-week high of $24.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.07, which suggests the last value was -5.41% down since then. When we look at Moleculin Biotech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.93K.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Instantly MBRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -41.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.85 subtracted -15.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.64%, with the 5-day performance at -41.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) is -40.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8960.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Moleculin Biotech Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.78% over the past 6 months, a 31.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Moleculin Biotech Inc will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.25%. The 2024 estimates are for Moleculin Biotech Inc earnings to increase by 35.30%.

MBRX Dividends

Moleculin Biotech Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.65% of Moleculin Biotech Inc shares while 15.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.30%. There are 15.54% institutions holding the Moleculin Biotech Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million MBRX shares worth $1.08 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 72009.0 shares worth $0.36 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 41074.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 30314.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.