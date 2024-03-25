MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.69 million MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $4.02 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.59M. MLGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3780.6% off its 52-week high of $156.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 7.96% up since then. When we look at MicroAlgo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 750.02K.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

Instantly MLGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.15 subtracted -5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.92%, with the 5-day performance at -21.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) is -47.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

MLGO Dividends

MicroAlgo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.48% of MicroAlgo Inc shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.84%. There are 0.63% institutions holding the MicroAlgo Inc stock share, with Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million MLGO shares worth $0.82 million.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 52931.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 37055.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 34421.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.