Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.57 million Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s per share price at $8.76 changed hands at $0.6 or 7.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. MRVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.73% off its 52-week high of $16.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.52, which suggests the last value was 48.4% up since then. When we look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.81 added 7.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.74%, with the 5-day performance at 13.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) is 71.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.75% over the past 6 months, a -133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc will fall -200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.55 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $66.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $79.03 million and $68.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.53%. The 2024 estimates are for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -154.23%.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.37% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares while 102.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.10%. There are 102.61% institutions holding the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 16.39% of the shares, roughly 21.68 million MRVI shares worth $189.93 million.

12 West Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.77% or 11.6 million shares worth $101.64 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $33.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $28.83 million.