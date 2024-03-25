Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 5.21 million Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $721.43M. LAZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -386.55% off its 52-week high of $8.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.66, which suggests the last value was 2.92% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.65 million.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8793 subtracted -4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -25.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 85.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.33 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Luminar Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.57% over the past 6 months, a 28.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Luminar Technologies Inc will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.05 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Luminar Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $25.04 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -416.28%. The 2024 estimates are for Luminar Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 18.35%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.39% of Luminar Technologies Inc shares while 45.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.11%. There are 45.41% institutions holding the Luminar Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.91% of the shares, roughly 25.71 million LAZR shares worth $43.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 21.55 million shares worth $36.85 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. With 7.73 million shares estimated at $13.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $12.09 million.