Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.94 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $792.87M. LAAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.08% off its 52-week high of $9.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.84, which suggests the last value was 22.27% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.79 subtracted -1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.84%, with the 5-day performance at 4.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is 21.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.24% over the past 6 months, a 161.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp will rise 275.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $21.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 239.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp earnings to increase by 132.66%.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.25% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares while 32.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.34%. There are 32.02% institutions holding the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million LAAC shares worth $25.51 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.20% or 3.54 million shares worth $17.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $14.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $9.7 million.