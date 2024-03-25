Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $489.74M. LILM’s current price is a discount, trading about -104.3% off its 52-week high of $1.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 60.22% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.37%, with the 5-day performance at -6.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 4.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.67 days.

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lilium N.V share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.40% over the past 6 months, a 18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Lilium N.V earnings to increase by 8.08%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.10% of Lilium N.V shares while 3.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.27%. There are 3.96% institutions holding the Lilium N.V stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.69% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million LILM shares worth $3.22 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 2.51 million shares worth $2.34 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $1.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.36 million.