Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK)

In the latest trading session, 2.04 million Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.32M. OTRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -1002.7% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 62.16% up since then. When we look at Ontrak Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Instantly OTRK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 97.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6200 subtracted -4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.61%, with the 5-day performance at 97.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) is 96.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ontrak Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.91% over the past 6 months, a 69.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.33 million and $5.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -75.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.33%.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 30.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.78% of Ontrak Inc shares while 13.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.92%. There are 13.04% institutions holding the Ontrak Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million OTRK shares worth $1.04 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 0.56 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 20311.0 shares estimated at $7352.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 12317.0 shares worth around $4458.0.