Let’s Jump Into The Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.27 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.55M. ETAO’s current price is a discount, trading about -588.89% off its 52-week high of $1.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 51.85% up since then. When we look at Etao International Co Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Instantly ETAO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 99.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3550 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.24%, with the 5-day performance at 99.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) is 35.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6950.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

ETAO Dividends

Etao International Co Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.09% of Etao International Co Ltd. shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.71%. There are 0.32% institutions holding the Etao International Co Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 6389.0 ETAO shares worth $1469.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 173.0 shares worth $39.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. With 5906.0 shares estimated at $1358.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 483.0 shares worth around $111.0.