KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 10.38 million KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.84M. KULR’s last price was a discount, traded about -423.81% off its 52-week high of $1.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 52.38% up since then. When we look at KULR Technology Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2597 subtracted -6.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.97%, with the 5-day performance at 35.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) is 58.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KULR Technology Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.56% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 183.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that KULR Technology Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.81 million and $1.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 110.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 172.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.16%. The 2024 estimates are for KULR Technology Group Inc earnings to decrease by -6.94%.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.97% of KULR Technology Group Inc shares while 4.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.26%. There are 4.44% institutions holding the KULR Technology Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million KULR shares worth $1.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.73 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $1.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $0.53 million.