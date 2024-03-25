Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.21 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at -$0.35 or -9.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $774.54M. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.84% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 28.66% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.87 subtracted -9.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.23%, with the 5-day performance at 6.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) is 11.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.86 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.29% over the past 6 months, a 38.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR will rise 44.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $242.15 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $259.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $259.35 million and $272.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.55%. The 2024 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 52.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.60% per year.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 21 and May 27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 17.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.85%. There are 17.85% institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.69% of the shares, roughly 22.04 million KC shares worth $72.29 million.

Alpha Square Group S, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 2.5 million shares worth $8.21 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $9.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $3.49 million.