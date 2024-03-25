Is Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $24.67 changed hands at -$3.94 or -13.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $632.79M. TRML’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.82% off its 52-week high of $48.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.18, which suggests the last value was 62.79% up since then. When we look at Tourmaline Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.75K.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information

Instantly TRML was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -42.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.55 subtracted -13.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.77%, with the 5-day performance at -42.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) is -32.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tourmaline Bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.64% over the past 6 months, a 67.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tourmaline Bio Inc will rise 85.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Tourmaline Bio Inc earnings to increase by 67.59%.

TRML Dividends

Tourmaline Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.27% of Tourmaline Bio Inc shares while 55.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.21%. There are 55.91% institutions holding the Tourmaline Bio Inc stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million TRML shares worth $44.8 million.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.19% or 1.33 million shares worth $32.87 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $13.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $8.57 million.