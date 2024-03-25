Is Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 8.66 million Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $11.35 changed hands at -$0.41 or -3.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.49B. RUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.13% off its 52-week high of $23.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.43, which suggests the last value was 25.73% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.27 million.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.58 subtracted -3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.18%, with the 5-day performance at 14.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is -11.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.02% over the past 6 months, a 72.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc will rise 59.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -228.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $480.01 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $556.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $589.85 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Sunrun Inc earnings to increase by 87.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of Sunrun Inc shares while 105.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.63%. There are 105.78% institutions holding the Sunrun Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.84% of the shares, roughly 32.58 million RUN shares worth $369.8 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 19.58 million shares worth $222.26 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $74.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 6.57 million shares worth around $74.53 million.