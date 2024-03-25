Is Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.94 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $332.83M. SHCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -140.43% off its 52-week high of $2.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 18.09% up since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.09K.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 6.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.16 days.

Sharecare Inc (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sharecare Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.30% over the past 6 months, a 79.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sharecare Inc will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114.99 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sharecare Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $117.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $123.26 million and $116.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Sharecare Inc earnings to decrease by -150.00%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 28.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.83% of Sharecare Inc shares while 47.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.65%. There are 47.48% institutions holding the Sharecare Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.69% of the shares, roughly 23.58 million SHCR shares worth $20.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 16.96 million shares worth $15.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.87 million shares estimated at $7.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 7.61 million shares worth around $6.77 million.