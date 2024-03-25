Is MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 4.07 million MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.80 changing hands around $0.43 or 31.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.37M. MNY’s current price is a discount, trading about -479.44% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 58.89% up since then. When we look at MoneyHero Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 823.29K.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) trade information

Instantly MNY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0900 added 31.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.65%, with the 5-day performance at 25.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) is -26.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

MNY Dividends

MoneyHero Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 30 and April 04.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.28% of MoneyHero Ltd shares while 5.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.01%. There are 5.72% institutions holding the MoneyHero Ltd stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.79% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million MNY shares worth $1.27 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 81706.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 50246.0 shares estimated at $95467.0 under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 41902.0 shares worth around $79613.0.