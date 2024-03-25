Is Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.98 million Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.57M. KTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -6544.44% off its 52-week high of $5.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.29 million.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

With action -2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.05%, with the 5-day performance at -2.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -4.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kintara Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -97.90% over the past 6 months, a 73.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Kintara Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 73.35%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares while 0.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.62%. There are 0.62% institutions holding the Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.80% of the shares, roughly 14036.0 KTRA shares worth $56565.0.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 10721.0 shares worth $43205.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 9104.0 shares estimated at $29223.0 under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 7563.0 shares worth around $30478.0.