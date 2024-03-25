Is iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 3.48 million iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.99M. ISPC’s current price is a discount, trading about -831.82% off its 52-week high of $2.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was -4.55% down since then. When we look at iSpecimen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.15K.

iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

Instantly ISPC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -33.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3451 subtracted -8.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.29%, with the 5-day performance at -33.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) is -52.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.84 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that iSpecimen Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.95 million and $1.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.55%. The 2024 estimates are for iSpecimen Inc earnings to increase by 6.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.53% of iSpecimen Inc shares while 4.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.37%. There are 4.31% institutions holding the iSpecimen Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million ISPC shares worth $28617.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 56699.0 shares worth $12099.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 98778.0 shares estimated at $21079.0 under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 35987.0 shares worth around $7679.0.