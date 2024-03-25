Is CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.61 million CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.77M. CURI’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.11% off its 52-week high of $1.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at CuriosityStream Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 691.77K.

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

Instantly CURI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 69.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 subtracted -6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.64%, with the 5-day performance at 69.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) is 95.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.94 days.

CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CuriosityStream Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.31% over the past 6 months, a 89.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.01 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CuriosityStream Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $15.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.05 million and $14.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.49%. The 2024 estimates are for CuriosityStream Inc earnings to increase by 80.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.58% of CuriosityStream Inc shares while 6.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.00%. There are 6.81% institutions holding the CuriosityStream Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million CURI shares worth $1.28 million.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 0.64 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $0.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.35 million.