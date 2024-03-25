Is Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.79 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $324.49M. CERS’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.07% off its 52-week high of $3.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 32.4% up since then. When we look at Cerus Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2200 subtracted -3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.13%, with the 5-day performance at -3.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) is -19.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerus Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.33% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cerus Corp. will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.08 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cerus Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $48.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.97 million and $38.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Cerus Corp. earnings to increase by 49.61%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.76% of Cerus Corp. shares while 74.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.89%. There are 74.96% institutions holding the Cerus Corp. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.54% of the shares, roughly 20.91 million CERS shares worth $37.33 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.74% or 19.48 million shares worth $34.77 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 12.72 million shares estimated at $22.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million shares worth around $15.37 million.