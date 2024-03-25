Is Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.04 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.80M. BNGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1034.62% off its 52-week high of $11.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 3.85% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1100 subtracted -0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.05%, with the 5-day performance at 1.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -8.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionano Genomics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.43% over the past 6 months, a 53.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bionano Genomics Inc will rise 33.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.72 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bionano Genomics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.21 million and $7.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.59%. The 2024 estimates are for Bionano Genomics Inc earnings to increase by 72.17%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Bionano Genomics Inc shares while 11.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.43%. There are 11.37% institutions holding the Bionano Genomics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.46% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million BNGO shares worth $1.96 million.

GMT Capital Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.53 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.52 million.