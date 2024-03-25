Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 3.31 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.09 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08B. AMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1244.01% off its 52-week high of $54.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.59, which suggests the last value was 12.22% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.02 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.41 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.17%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is -7.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.33% over the past 6 months, a 28.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will rise 52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $839.6 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $954.4 million and $1.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 16.22%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares while 35.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.01%. There are 35.87% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 20.19 million AMC shares worth $82.16 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 9.36 million shares worth $38.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.33 million shares estimated at $25.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $20.55 million.