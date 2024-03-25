Is Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABTS) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.72 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.77M. ABTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $1.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 20.83% up since then. When we look at Abits Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.97K.

Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) trade information

Instantly ABTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9398 added 1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.41%, with the 5-day performance at -6.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS) is -20.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ:ABTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.89% of Abits Group Inc shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.26%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the Abits Group Inc stock share, with Cutler Group LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 20000.0 ABTS shares worth $14800.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 15637.0 shares worth $11571.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 15637.0 shares estimated at $11571.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.